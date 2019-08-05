Washington Trust Bank Has Boosted Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake by $1.24 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Tcw Group Lowered Its Stake

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 31,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 203,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 171,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.14 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 94,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 464,289 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, down from 558,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 4.68M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) by 34,012 shares to 1,174 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 16,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,007 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 51,384 shares to 635,639 shares, valued at $90.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 531,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

