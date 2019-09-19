Washington Trust Bank Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Position in General Mills (GIS) Upped as Share Value Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 303.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 32,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 10,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 6.55 million shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 220,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.04M, down from 233,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (CSJ) by 7,807 shares to 125,450 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.