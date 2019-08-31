Washington Trust Bank Continues to Hold Position in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS); Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position Held by Skytop Capital Management Llc

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 649,984 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 3,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 32,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 28,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.7% On Year; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 05/04/2018 – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PRESIDENT DAVID SOLOMON ENDS INTERVIEW WITH BTV; 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 26,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 23,347 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 25,689 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1,533 are held by Burke Herbert Financial Bank. Tegean Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spinnaker Trust owns 1,533 shares. 2,278 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Limited Com. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company accumulated 331,807 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 77,407 shares stake. Permit Capital Llc invested 2.39% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Salem Inv Counselors has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,977 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100 shares. Janney Capital Lc accumulated 44,993 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,151 shares to 7,757 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFV) by 93,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IGF).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.