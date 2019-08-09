Washington Trust Bank Boosted Prudential Financial (PRU) Holding by $606,879 as Shares Declined; Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $677,529

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 6,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 72,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 65,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.64 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 225,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Contango Oil & Gas Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 183,591 shares traded or 90.31% up from the average. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) has declined 76.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q Rev $20.4M; 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO REPORTS SALE OF SOME NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Contango Oil & Gas Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 04/05/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 1Q PRODUCTION 4.5 BCFE; 09/03/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 4Q PRODUCTION 4.8 BCFE; 05/03/2018 – CONTANGO SEES 4Q PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 4.8 BCFE; 11/04/2018 – Contango Updates Southern Delaware Basin Operations; 13/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Oil Dances the Contango on Shale’s Rise (Video); 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – DIVESTITURE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

More notable recent Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lilis Energy Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results and Provides Second Quarter Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Quotes.Wsj.com with their article: “MCF Stock Price & News – Contango Oil & Gas Co. – Wall Street Journal” published on April 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Contango Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Contango Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks That Are Leaking – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MCF shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 15.67 million shares or 23.38% more from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,605 shares. 178,900 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 87,801 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 1.33M shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp reported 44,093 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). 63,900 are owned by Sei Invs Co. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 20,350 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 178,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management holds 0% or 232,865 shares. Avalon Advsrs Llc has 125,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 536 shares. 1.02 million are owned by Prescott Group Ltd Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Capital Mgmt LP owns 20,260 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Norinchukin Bancorp The has 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 33,293 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 326,901 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Moreover, American National Registered Inv Advisor has 0.53% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Legacy Cap Prtnrs has 0.13% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 3,100 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 578,240 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.22% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has 11,767 shares. Principal Gru Inc reported 805,393 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 177 shares in its portfolio. 2.66 million are owned by Legal And General Plc. Moreover, Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 63,721 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 48,295 shares to 2,869 shares, valued at $161,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWS) by 34,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,174 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Prudential Is a Dividend Powerhouse – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Prudential Group Insurance announces leadership changes, underscores focus on Financial Wellness strategy – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.