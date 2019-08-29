Washington Trust Bank Boosted Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Share Value Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 27,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 425,626 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.66M, down from 453,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $172.85. About 3.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 31,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 203,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 171,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 937,344 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 14,883 shares to 1,347 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 59,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,535 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2019 Earnings Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests accumulated 283,339 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 206,807 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 395,109 shares. 8.25 million are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Da Davidson And holds 92,738 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Howe And Rusling stated it has 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability reported 101 shares stake. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct accumulated 3.65M shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.49% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Adage Ptnrs Grp Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Proshare Advsrs has 0.19% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 810,793 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Aren’t the Bulls More Excited About Bilibili? – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.