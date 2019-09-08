Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $453,544 as Stock Price Declined; As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Harris Associates LP Cut Its Position by $1.20 Million

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 829,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.92M, down from 838,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 26,816 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 06/03/2018 Washington Trust Completes Executive Leadership Transition; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 38,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 18.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600.67 million, down from 18.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 52,376 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 822 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 14,936 shares. stated it has 238 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34,305 shares. Ameriprise holds 218,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 207,482 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 375,266 are held by First Tru Lp. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0.01% or 107,824 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 650,792 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 91 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd stated it has 69,486 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Isom Robert D Jr bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40 million worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why American Airlines Group (AAL) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL & CPA’s Q2 Earnings Beat, JBLU’s July Traffic Report – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines (AAL) Inks Deal to Buy 50 Jets From Airbus – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How one group helped recruit American to fly DFW-Israel route – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Cowen Global Transportation Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $554.22 million for 5.30 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 314,756 shares to 63.37 million shares, valued at $941.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 349,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boeing CEO eyes major aircraft order under any U.S.-China trade deal – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GrowLife, Inc. to Exhibit at MJBizCon International in Toronto – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (ECL) Expands Product Portfolio With New Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,745 shares to 59,560 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.64M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $26,500 activity.