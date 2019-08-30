Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.13 N/A 3.98 12.63 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.18 N/A 1.19 15.25

Table 1 highlights Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oritani Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Competitively, Oritani Financial Corp.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Oritani Financial Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.