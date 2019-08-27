Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s Financial Results Comparing With HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.07 N/A 3.98 12.63 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.58 N/A 1.36 19.20

Table 1 highlights Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has a 0.34 beta and it is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 59.5% respectively. About 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 5.68% stronger performance while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.