Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.62 N/A 4.00 13.15 1st Constitution Bancorp 19 3.04 N/A 1.45 13.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of 1st Constitution Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.4% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Competitively, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s beta is 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of 1st Constitution Bancorp is $21.5, which is potential 18.33% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36% of 1st Constitution Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.2% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. -0.51% 6.97% -0.57% 1.45% -7.14% 10.77% 1st Constitution Bancorp -0.37% 2.49% 0.48% -5.91% -10.87% -4.97%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has 10.77% stronger performance while 1st Constitution Bancorp has -4.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.