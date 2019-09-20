Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.40 N/A 3.98 12.63 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 39 2.61 N/A 3.28 11.74

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta means Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 8.9%. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 8% are Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Salisbury Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.