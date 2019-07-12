Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.61 N/A 4.00 13.15 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.06 N/A 0.82 18.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Patriot National Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.4% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta means Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 5.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. -0.51% 6.97% -0.57% 1.45% -7.14% 10.77% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -1.29% 0.38% 1.63% -23.38% -13.75% 8.34%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc.