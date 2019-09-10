Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Contrasting side by side

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.21 N/A 3.98 12.63 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.18 N/A 2.21 12.79

Demonstrates Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CNB Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNB Financial Corporation is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and CNB Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 44.8%. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats CNB Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.