Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Comparison side by side

Since Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.68 N/A 4.00 13.15 Amalgamated Bank 17 3.05 N/A 1.49 11.95

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amalgamated Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Amalgamated Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.4% Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Amalgamated Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Amalgamated Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Amalgamated Bank has 0.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. -0.51% 6.97% -0.57% 1.45% -7.14% 10.77% Amalgamated Bank -0.34% 13.09% -4.25% -15.12% 0% -8.72%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.