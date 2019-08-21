Washington Reit (WRE) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $1.62 Million; Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Shareholder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Position by $896,740 as Valuation Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $133.07. About 110,154 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 65,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 274,750 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,954 shares to 93,610 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement has 15,353 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 35,371 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 2,472 shares. Advisory Ltd holds 0% or 422 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% or 120,702 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 8,100 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 13,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Proshare Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,160 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 101,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,149 shares. Endowment Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 32,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 52,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd holds 0% or 161,988 shares.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendis Pharma, and Bluegreen Vacations Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Washington REIT to Acquire Arlington Tower in Rosslyn, VA; Also Announces Letter of Intent for the Sale of 2445 M Street in Washington, DC – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WashREIT to Acquire Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio in the Washington Metro Region – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT upending its portfolio, selling most of its retail inventory in two major transactions – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp reported 0.12% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 20,101 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 63,028 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 222 shares. Proshare Ltd reported 1,926 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Co holds 221,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 18,893 shares. Kennedy Capital, Missouri-based fund reported 53,470 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 75,807 shares. Moreover, Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.12% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 956 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company holds 1.11 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.14 million for 14.22 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.