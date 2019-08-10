Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Us Bancorp Com (USB) Market Valuation Rose While Corda Investment Management Upped Its Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 20,903 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 35,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 291,388 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Com (USB) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 44,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 400,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, up from 356,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Trust holds 225,266 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 12,512 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Us Bancshares De accumulated 13.59 million shares. Bailard stated it has 5,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 161,412 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Interocean Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 326,688 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 4.56M shares in its portfolio. 9,674 were reported by Central State Bank Commerce. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.23% or 57,924 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cibc Ww holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 42,467 shares. 40,945 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Golub Limited Company owns 33,607 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,892 shares to 39,058 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,652 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64M for 15.66 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 79,180 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 129,594 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments has invested 0.13% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). 1,354 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Endowment Limited Partnership stated it has 32,900 shares. 2,025 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 285,023 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.19% or 74,011 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 2.36M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 20,136 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 15,887 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,360 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 303,112 shares.