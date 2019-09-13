Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Position by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined; As Sprint (S) Shares Rose, Tig Advisors Increased Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 25/05/2018 – Retaining Turnberry is part of a lobbying effort to secure federal approval for its merger with Sprint, according to the Journal; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank Chief Eases Hard Stance on Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Has Initiated a Search for New Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $2.77B, EST. $2.72B; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 40,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 231,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, down from 271,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 144,349 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold WRE shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 71.48 million shares or 2.26% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Invest Management has 0.12% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 14,302 shares. Strs Ohio reported 119,537 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Company has 0.35% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 100,000 shares. 231,500 were reported by Sector Pension Inv Board. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 292,817 shares. 14,500 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt. 10,945 were reported by Axa. Geode Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). United Ser Automobile Association owns 11,952 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 66,440 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.09% or 3.70M shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 8,120 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 16,000 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 64,911 shares. Oppenheimer reported 32,863 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 33,700 shares to 49,700 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.07M for 16.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32.07M were reported by Primecap Communications Ca. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 70,968 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation invested in 24,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 69.95M shares. Hrt has 321,195 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 19,131 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Capstone Inv Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 128,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.06% or 472,932 shares. 200 were accumulated by Jnba Financial. Park Natl Oh stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Andra Ap has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).