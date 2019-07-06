Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased Holding by $357,980 as Market Valuation Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $19.26 Million as Market Value Rose

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 493,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.60 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 239,073 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,500 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 12,139 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 5,323 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Nordea Invest Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 156,732 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 120,702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Int reported 60,462 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 142,966 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 3.38M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 52,894 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 20,136 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 32,900 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 15,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 122,556 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 12.51 million shares.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 14.98 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,505 shares to 31,874 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.01% or 382,095 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc owns 17,048 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 7.18M shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,794 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 1.26M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.52% or 8.54 million shares. 28.71 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Lafayette Invests stated it has 5,364 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.8% or 4.46 million shares. Ckw Financial Gru has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,610 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.48M shares. American Insurance Tx stated it has 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meyer Handelman Com invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million on Tuesday, February 5.