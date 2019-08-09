Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Benin Management Increased Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 272,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 497,043 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 769,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 19,653 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 256,386 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares to 91,437 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,967 are held by Laffer. Stanley has 7,019 shares. Jefferies Lc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.26% or 12,016 shares. City Communications has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 8,284 shares. American Finance Group Inc Inc Inc holds 188,823 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 62,630 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 1,569 shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 0.08% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 61,037 were reported by Burney. Fiduciary Tru reported 55,341 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs accumulated 5,276 shares. Somerset Tru has 0.02% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 414 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Limited has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.24% or 41,141 shares. Sei Invests Company accumulated 3,757 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association accumulated 11,952 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 10,945 shares. Thornburg Invest reported 3.14 million shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 122,556 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 972,291 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 2.93M shares. Moreover, Hexavest Inc has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). 17,150 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research. Citigroup owns 90,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 642,338 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt invested in 544 shares.

