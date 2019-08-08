Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $700,000; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder De Burlo Group Has Lowered Position

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 17,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 4.48M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 412,453 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 7,775 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 206 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0% or 145,500 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York accumulated 895 shares. Hexavest has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Old Dominion Cap holds 0.17% or 17,700 shares. 129,493 were reported by Prudential Fin. State Street Corporation holds 3.97M shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Stevens Mgmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,903 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.07% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 27,434 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 0% or 800 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP invested in 32,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 246,347 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63M for 15.38 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

