Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) Share Price Declined While Pacific Heights Asset Management Lowered Holding; Kingdon Capital Management Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $5.67 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 196,167 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.99 million, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares to 276,246 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,317 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Management, Oregon-based fund reported 1,317 shares. Tikvah Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 15.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 26,219 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 1.97% or 556,710 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Lc holds 0.15% or 241 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,245 shares. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Company reported 17,203 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Llc owns 20,151 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has 72,678 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 308 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group stated it has 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 66,453 are owned by Df Dent. Kames Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,931 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,022 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). First Tru Advsr Lp reported 1.08M shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 33,528 shares. Sei Invests Com accumulated 3,757 shares. Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 51,410 shares. Brown Advisory holds 120,702 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 87,992 shares. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 35,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fin has 129,493 shares. 78,022 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company. Group Inc owns 60,462 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 642,338 shares stake. State Street Corp reported 3.97 million shares stake.