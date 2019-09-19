Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) Position Has Lifted by Palladium Partners Llc; Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Its Holding in Southern Co (SO) as Share Value Rose

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (WRE) by 320.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 85,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 112,463 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 26,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 269,906 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 112.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 50,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 94,664 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 44,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WashReit unveils Rosslyn coworking space – Washington Business Journal – Washington Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WashREIT upending its portfolio, selling most of its retail inventory in two major transactions – Washington Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2018 Dividend Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold WRE shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 71.48 million shares or 2.26% more from 69.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,264 are held by Teachers & Annuity Association Of America. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Cim Invest Mangement holds 15,038 shares. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 11,952 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 1.27M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.01% or 30,080 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 100,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 148,700 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 37,915 shares. Amp Cap Limited has 35,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 159,096 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.09% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Tru Co Of Vermont reported 2,472 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 6,403 shares to 43,600 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 4,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,786 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,760 shares to 207,433 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,704 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70.04M are owned by Blackrock. Ls Inv Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 51,315 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 12,211 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bb&T Corp owns 154,033 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management stated it has 0.45% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 190,492 are held by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 431 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D stated it has 402,666 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth accumulated 534 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.1% or 13,378 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.81 million shares. Telos Cap has invested 0.57% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rench Wealth has 50,452 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Share Price Is Down 85% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.