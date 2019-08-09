Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

As REIT – Office companies, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.27 N/A 0.22 121.95 Highwoods Properties Inc. 45 6.35 N/A 1.25 36.29

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Highwoods Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Highwoods Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Highwoods Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1% Highwoods Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.95. Highwoods Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Highwoods Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Highwoods Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 8.32% and an $28.5 consensus target price. Competitively Highwoods Properties Inc. has an average target price of $50, with potential upside of 13.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Highwoods Properties Inc. appears more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.7% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares and 99.1% of Highwoods Properties Inc. shares. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Highwoods Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17% Highwoods Properties Inc. 2.19% 7.32% 1.12% 2.6% -6.15% 17.16%

For the past year Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has stronger performance than Highwoods Properties Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Highwoods Properties Inc. beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The trustÂ’s portfolio includes office, industrial, and retail properties. Highwoods Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.