Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; Shorts at Aramark (ARMK) Lowered By 10.27%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WRE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current price of $26.28 translates into 1.14% yield. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 204,676 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had a decrease of 10.27% in short interest. ARMK’s SI was 11.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.27% from 12.27 million shares previously. With 3.40 million avg volume, 3 days are for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s short sellers to cover ARMK’s short positions. The SI to Aramark’s float is 4.53%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 5.82M shares traded or 61.54% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.36 billion. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. It has a 17.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation.

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Aramark teams with Beyond Meat on plant-based menu items – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “Aramark Acquires On-Demand Food Delivery Service, Good Uncle – VendingMarketWatch” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aramark had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold Aramark shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.43M shares. The West Virginia-based City has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 34,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 17.01 million are held by Atlanta L L C. Reinhart Prns holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 880,748 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.1% or 27,860 shares. Group One Trading L P has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 59,820 shares. Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 24,437 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 62,687 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Management L P has 0.06% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 155,029 shares. Strs Ohio owns 3,021 shares.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 273.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WashREIT expanding Space-Plus+ flexible leasing – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL announces $485M sale of 5 retail assets in Northern Virginia and Maryland – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 26 investors sold Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 11,952 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). 100,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Llc. M&T State Bank reported 9,315 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 11,408 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). California Public Employees Retirement has 116,370 shares. Moreover, North Star Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 1,925 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 52,469 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 229,603 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 155,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 7,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 66,440 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp holds 0.24% or 41,141 shares in its portfolio.