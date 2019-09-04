Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; Point72 Asset Management LP Increased By $6.57 Million Its Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) stake by 686.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 437,806 shares as Tim Participacoes S A (TSU)’s stock rose 8.87%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 501,606 shares with $7.56M value, up from 63,800 last quarter. Tim Participacoes S A now has $7.04B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 414,375 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WRE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current price of $26.48 translates into 1.13% yield. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 187,490 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (TSU) CEO Pietro Labriola on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TIM Participacoes has $1900 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 21.44% above currents $14.41 stock price. TIM Participacoes had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 247,394 shares to 582,007 valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Livanova Plc stake by 690,439 shares and now owns 451,588 shares. Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has $29 highest and $2800 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 7.63% above currents $26.48 stock price. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 275.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.