Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; Landscape Capital Management Lifted Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Holding By $542,412

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) stake by 135.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc acquired 13,908 shares as Logitech Intl S A (LOGI)’s stock rose 7.26%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 24,192 shares with $952,000 value, up from 10,284 last quarter. Logitech Intl S A now has $6.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 103,150 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WRE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current price of $26.31 translates into 1.14% yield. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 291,388 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Among 3 analysts covering Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Logitech had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOGI in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold” on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pampers and Huggies Square Off With Smart Diapers – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Logitech (LOGI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Logitech International Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Logitech (LOGI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech Finds Growth Outside of PCs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 83 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 24,440 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 12,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.99% or 2.81M shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 8,400 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of reported 5,597 shares stake. Jackson Square Prns Limited accumulated 0.49% or 2.30M shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc holds 521,540 shares. 239,994 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Renaissance Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 47,037 shares. New England Rech holds 0.18% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 23 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 210,210 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WashREIT buys Alexandria apartment complex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL announces $485M sale of 5 retail assets in Northern Virginia and Maryland – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.