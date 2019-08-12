Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019; Baker Bros Advisors LP Increased By $6.54 Million Its Insmed (INSM) Stake

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Insmed Incorporated (INSM) stake by 12.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp acquired 225,619 shares as Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s stock declined 24.70%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 2.08 million shares with $60.40M value, up from 1.85 million last quarter. Insmed Incorporated now has $1.45B valuation. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 1.34 million shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:WRE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current price of $26.31 translates into 1.14% yield. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 315,867 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 117,253 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,713 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 4,492 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Prelude Cap Management Limited holds 0.03% or 16,331 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 248,402 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Liability reported 14,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 96,075 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 850,000 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 39,773 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 50 shares. Td Asset Management reported 159,946 shares. Moreover, J Goldman And LP has 0.06% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Among 6 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $56 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.20’s average target is 178.50% above currents $16.23 stock price. Insmed had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Monday, February 25 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) rating on Friday, March 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, May 14. Wells Fargo maintained Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 274.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of income-producing real property in the greater Washington metro region.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Resolution Cap Ltd holds 497,043 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 5,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 655,654 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 32,179 shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Cim Mangement has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 156,732 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Sei Invs Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 1.64 million shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 39,596 shares. North Star holds 0.01% or 1,925 shares in its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Aperio Lc owns 28,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr L P holds 1.08M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.