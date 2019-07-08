Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) EPS Estimated At $0.46; Kemper Has 1.1 Sentiment

Kemper Corp (KMPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 89 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 81 sold and reduced equity positions in Kemper Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 41.05 million shares, down from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kemper Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.46 EPS on July, 25 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter's $0.48 EPS. WRE's profit would be $36.82M giving it 15.04 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust's analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 51,977 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500.

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.3 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development. It has a 126.36 P/E ratio. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Robert W. Baird.

Central Securities Corp holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation for 200,000 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 566,961 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 249,918 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 122,415 shares.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 94.29% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $90.42 million for 16.49 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.33% negative EPS growth.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.97 billion. The companyÂ’s Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers.