Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) EPS Estimated At $0.46; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Raised Goldman Sachs Group The (GS) Holding By $8.83 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The (GS) stake by 22.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 46,206 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 250,050 shares with $48.01 million value, up from 203,844 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The now has $75.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 974,852 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman Sachs projects this will force up interest rates; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video)

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.46 EPS on July, 25 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. WRE’s profit would be $36.82 million giving it 14.96 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 155,192 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 159,700 shares to 45,500 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gds Holdings Ltd stake by 51,656 shares and now owns 50,844 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Societe Generale. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Goldman Sachs and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank invested 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 727 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Harris Associates LP owns 1.35 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 606 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company reported 42,137 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Llc has 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Valueworks Limited has invested 4.89% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc owns 513,615 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J Co owns 0.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,449 shares. Sterling Inv holds 13,639 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Management holds 3.15% or 203,914 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 40,112 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 26 investors sold Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 8,298 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 145,500 shares. 15,353 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. Macroview Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 544 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.13% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 183,735 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 15,887 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 129,594 shares. Schroder Invest Gru owns 358,337 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 63,353 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 79,180 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc owns 0.15% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 63,838 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, May 14. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Monday, March 11 report.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Enters Contracts to Sell Eight Retail Assets, Acquire an Additional Multifamily Asset and Provides Updated 2019 Earnings Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.3 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development. It has a 125.66 P/E ratio. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.