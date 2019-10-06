Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) EPS Estimated At $0.41; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding By $531,792

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 7,386 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 45,541 shares with $3.31 million value, up from 38,155 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $107.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter's $0.45 EPS. WRE's profit would be $33.06 million giving it 16.91 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust's analysts see -12.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 277,195 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Global Brass &Copper (NYSE:BRSS) stake by 7,385 shares to 43,095 valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 3,625 shares and now owns 9,845 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl F was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 8.16% above currents $74.66 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "2 Reasons Why 1 Top Analyst Thinks AbbVie Could Soar Nearly 20% – Motley Fool" on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool" published on October 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "AbbVie Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance" on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha" published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.3 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development. It has a 288.96 P/E ratio. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.