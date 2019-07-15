Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Office and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.65 N/A 0.22 124.12 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 20 4.80 N/A 0.96 21.66

Table 1 highlights Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 1.6% 0.7% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s upside potential is 2.37% at a $28.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is $20, which is potential -1.09% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust seems more appealing than Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -0.58% -4.22% 5.99% -4.19% -3.92% 19.26% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. 1.17% -0.53% 1.76% 12.14% 13.05% 22.01%

For the past year Washington Real Estate Investment Trust was less bullish than Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Johns Creek, Georgia.