Washington Prime Group (WPG) to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019; Tyson Foods (TSN)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 287 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 223 sold and reduced their positions in Tyson Foods Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 245.57 million shares, down from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tyson Foods Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 12 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 175 Increased: 194 New Position: 93.

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:WPG) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Washington Prime Group Inc’s current price of $3.28 translates into 7.62% yield. Washington Prime Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 4.34M shares traded or 35.51% up from the average. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES; 09/04/2018 – Bankrupt store chain Bon-Ton gets acquisition offer; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC WPG.N – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 FFO IN A RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Transform Department Store Space at Southern Park Mall; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Washington Prime Outlook To Negative; 17/05/2018 – Washington Prime Group Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q FFO 39c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Think Green Award Presented to Washington Prime Group; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The company has market cap of $612.01 million. The Firm combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. It has a 18.74 P/E ratio. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.84% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. for 70,000 shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc owns 194,001 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.07% invested in the company for 805,602 shares. The New York-based Eminence Capital Lp has invested 4.32% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 930,008 shares.

