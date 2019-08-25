Washington Prime Group (WPG) to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019; BIRD CONSTRUCTION COMMON SHARES CA (BIRDF) SI Decreased By 18.1%

BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had a decrease of 18.1% in short interest. BIRDF’s SI was 170,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.1% from 208,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 853 days are for BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:BIRDF)’s short sellers to cover BIRDF’s short positions. It closed at $3.817 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:WPG) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Washington Prime Group Inc’s current price of $3.30 translates into 7.58% yield. Washington Prime Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 1.91M shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 09/04/2018 – BON-TON STORES INC – RECEIVED SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT FROM INVESTOR GROUP COMPOSED OF DW PARTNERS, NAMDAR REALTY GROUP AND WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Mall owners Namdar, Washington Prime in bid to buy Bon-Ton; 09/04/2018 – Bon-Ton Stores Gets Signed Letter of Intent From DW Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group; 09/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group and Namdar Realty Group will bid together to save Bon-Ton from liquidating entirely; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES; 22/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Washington Prime Group, a retail REIT; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C, EST. 37C; 12/03/2018 WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES LOCATED AT TIER; 01/05/2018 – S&P: Washington Prime Negative Outlook Reflects View for Continued Unfavorable Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The company has market cap of $615.74 million. The Firm combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. It has a 18.86 P/E ratio. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Bird Construction Inc. operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company has market cap of $160.80 million. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the gas and oil, and mining businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the construction and renovation of shopping malls, big box stores, office buildings, hotels, and selected high rise condominiums and apartments; and the construction of hospitals, post-secondary education facilities, schools, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and retirement and senior housing facilities, as well as environmental facilities, including water and wastewater treatment centers, composting facilities, and biosolids treatment and management facilities.