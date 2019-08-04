Washington Prime Group (WPG) to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019; Anaptysbio (ANAB) Shorts Increased By 14.45%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) is expected to pay $0.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:WPG) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Washington Prime Group Inc’s current price of $3.58 translates into 6.98% yield. Washington Prime Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 1.64M shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 09/04/2018 – BON-TON STORES INC – RECEIVED SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT FROM INVESTOR GROUP COMPOSED OF DW PARTNERS, NAMDAR REALTY GROUP AND WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group: To Acquire Four Sears Department Stores, Four Adjacent Sears Auto Centers; 06/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Transform Department Store Space at Southern Park Mall; 12/03/2018 WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES LOCATED AT TIER; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Acquire Four Sears Stores Located at Tier One Assets through a Sale-Leaseback; 09/04/2018 – Bon-Ton Stores Gets Signed Letter of Intent From DW Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC WPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.48 TO $1.56; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime, Sears Holdings Agree to Sale-Leaseback; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC WPG.N – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 FFO IN A RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 01/05/2018 – S&P: Washington Prime’s Operating Metrics Could Face Increased Pressure Over Next 12 Mos

Anaptysbio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) had an increase of 14.45% in short interest. ANAB’s SI was 3.97 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.45% from 3.47 million shares previously. With 277,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Anaptysbio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s short sellers to cover ANAB’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.39% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 218,913 shares traded. AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has declined 32.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AnaptysBio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAB); 05/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL FUND ITS CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH END OF 2019; 26/03/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces Positive Top-Line Proof-of-Concept Data For ANB020 In Moderate-to-Severe Baseline Adult Peanut Allergy Pat; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC – ANB020 WAS WELL TOLERATED AND NO PATIENTS HAVE DISCONTINUED FROM STUDY; 01/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Announces ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data Presentations at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 05/03/2018 – AnaptysBio 4Q Rev $3M; 05/03/2018 AnaptysBio 4Q Loss/Shr 30c; 29/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presents Updated ANB020 and ANB019 Clinical Data at the 2018 EAACI Congress; 05/03/2018 – AnaptysBio: Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents, Investments Will Fund Current Operating Plan Through End 2019

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The company has market cap of $667.98 million. The Firm combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. It has a 20.46 P/E ratio. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

