Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

We are contrasting Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 4 0.00 185.39M 0.05 69.81 Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.80 149.29M 0.61 16.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Newmark Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Newmark Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Newmark Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 5,012,437,138.38% 4.4% 0.8% Newmark Group Inc. 1,644,162,995.59% 21.8% 2.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Newmark Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 4.91% -2.94% -17.87% -36.76% -53.22% -25.31% Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94%

For the past year Washington Prime Group Inc. had bearish trend while Newmark Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Newmark Group Inc. beats Washington Prime Group Inc.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.