Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Reaches $3.80 After 4.00% Down Move; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Increased By $31.36 Million Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) stake by 48.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 323,251 shares as Copa Holdings Sa (CPA)’s stock rose 24.02%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 986,970 shares with $96.30 million value, up from 663,719 last quarter. Copa Holdings Sa now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 100,795 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST

The stock of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.795. About 1.92 million shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC WPG.N – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 FFO IN A RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime, Sears Holdings Agree to Sale-Leaseback; 09/04/2018 – The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. Receives Signed Letter of Intent from DW Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group; 06/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Transform Department Store Space at Southern Park Mall; 20/04/2018 – DJ Washington Prime Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPG); 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Acquire Four Sears Stores Located at Tier One Assets through a Sale-Leaseback; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC – WILL HAVE CONTROL OF THESE PROPERTIES FOR FUTURE REDEVELOPMENTThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $708.10 million company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $3.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPG worth $28.32M less.

Among 5 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is 18.92% above currents $98.22 stock price. Copa Holdings had 9 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Evercore upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) on Tuesday, August 27 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Friday, August 9.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Telecom Italia S P A New stake by 1.82M shares to 1.47 million valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mf (NYSE:TSM) stake by 110,404 shares and now owns 44,349 shares. Triple (NYSE:GTS) was reduced too.

