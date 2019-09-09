Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Reaches $3.78 After 6.00% Up Move; CONMED (CNMD) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CONMED has $11000 highest and $92 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 1.47% above currents $98.88 stock price. CONMED had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of CNMD in report on Thursday, August 22 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. See CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85 New Target: $92 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.42% or $0.325 during the last trading session, reaching $3.775. About 5.08 million shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 14 Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE17; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC WPG.N – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 FFO IN A RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q EPS 7c; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Acquire Four Sears Stores Located at Tier One Assets through a Sale-Leaseback; 09/04/2018 – The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. Receives Signed Letter of Intent from DW Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime Group; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q FFO 39c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q Rev $180.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Washington Prime Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPG); 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORESThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $659.45 million company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $4.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPG worth $39.57 million more.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 102.15 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd holds 3,087 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Co reported 40,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 60,000 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.31% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Us Bank & Trust De holds 1,324 shares. Citigroup holds 6,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Management Ma stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Alliancebernstein L P has 125,057 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). State Teachers Retirement System invested in 65,566 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 211,855 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex L P holds 15,819 shares.

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to DexCom (DXCM) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain PerkinElmer (PKI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Expands Product Portfolio With New Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 166,737 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

More notable recent Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington Prime Group Announces DeBartolo Commons at Southern Park Mall – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The RoomPlace Opens Two-Story, 84000 SF Location at Lincolnwood Town Center – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.21, Is It Time To Put Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WPG’s profit will be $47.17 million for 3.50 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Prime Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.