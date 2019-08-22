Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Reaches $3.41 After 5.00% Up Move; Schweitzer Mauduit International (SWM) Sentiment Is 1.44

The stock of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 1.18M shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Mall owners Namdar, Washington Prime in bid to buy Bon-Ton; 01/05/2018 – S&P: Washington Prime’s Operating Metrics Could Face Increased Pressure Over Next 12 Mos; 22/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Washington Prime Group, a retail REIT; 12/03/2018 WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES LOCATED AT TIER; 03/04/2018 – Mall owners Namdar, Washington Prime in bid to buy Bon-Ton; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C, EST. 37C; 09/04/2018 – Bankrupt store chain Bon-Ton gets acquisition offer; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 17/05/2018 – Washington Prime Group Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Bon-Ton Stores Gets Signed Letter of Intent From DW Partners, Namdar Realty Group and Washington Prime GroupThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $636.26 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $3.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPG worth $31.81M more.

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc (SWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 79 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 55 cut down and sold their stakes in Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 27.18 million shares, down from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WPG’s profit will be $52.24M for 3.04 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Washington Prime Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 18,647 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Midas Management Corp owns 33,343 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 0.48% invested in the company for 95,431 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 436,265 shares.