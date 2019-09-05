Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Reaches $3.35 After 5.00% Down Move; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has 1.89 Sentiment

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 36 sold and decreased their holdings in Enphase Energy Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 44.45 million shares, up from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enphase Energy Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 36.

The stock of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 694,938 shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group: Expects to Complete Acquisition During the 2Q; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC WPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.48 TO $1.56; 01/05/2018 – S&P: Washington Prime Negative Outlook Reflects View for Continued Unfavorable Operating Performance; 09/04/2018 – BON-TON STORES INC – RECEIVED SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT FROM INVESTOR GROUP COMPOSED OF DW PARTNERS, NAMDAR REALTY GROUP AND WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q EPS 7c; 06/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Transform Department Store Space at Southern Park Mall; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC – WILL HAVE CONTROL OF THESE PROPERTIES FOR FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT; 03/04/2018 – Mall owners Namdar, Washington Prime in bid to buy Bon-Ton; 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime Group to Acquire Four Sears Stores Located at Tier One Assets through a Sale-LeasebackThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $625.07M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $3.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WPG worth $31.25 million less.

The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.85 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.39M for 33.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 281.2 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. for 4.66 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 6.04 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 1.86% invested in the company for 450,475 shares. The California-based Old West Investment Management Llc has invested 1% in the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 123,563 shares.

