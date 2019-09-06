Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

This is a contrast between Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 19 1.39 N/A 0.32 0.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -340.6% -5.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19%

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.