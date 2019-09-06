Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

This is a contrast between Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|19
|1.39
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|2
|0.21
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-340.6%
|-5.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 52.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-2.22%
|10.19%
|-29.18%
|-4.62%
|-67.65%
|85.19%
Summary
Washington Prime Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.