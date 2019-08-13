Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Both Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 20 1.39 N/A 0.32 0.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% -340.6% -5.3%

Institutional investors held 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares and 52.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -2.22% 10.19% -29.18% -4.62% -67.65% 85.19%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning, and managing real estate properties in the mid-Atlantic, southeast, and southwest United States. It acquires strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company leases its properties to national and regional retailers. As of June 30, 2011, its portfolio had a total gross leasable area of 368,865 square feet. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.