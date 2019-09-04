Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Since Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.38 N/A 0.32 0.00 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.21 N/A 1.70 39.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation. Regency Centers Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67%

Summary

Regency Centers Corporation beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 9 of the 8 factors.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.