Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

We are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.39 N/A 0.32 0.00 Realty Income Corporation 71 16.65 N/A 1.33 52.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Washington Prime Group Inc. and Realty Income Corporation. Realty Income Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Washington Prime Group Inc. and Realty Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Realty Income Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Realty Income Corporation is $75, which is potential 1.61% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares and 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Realty Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79%

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Realty Income Corporation beats Washington Prime Group Inc.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.