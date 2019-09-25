Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH) and Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Contrasting side by side

Since Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.46 N/A 0.32 0.00 Simon Property Group Inc. 166 8.40 N/A 7.65 21.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc. Simon Property Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Washington Prime Group Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Simon Property Group Inc. 0.00% 72.2% 7.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Washington Prime Group Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Simon Property Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Simon Property Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $169.75, while its potential upside is 10.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Washington Prime Group Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.1% respectively. Comparatively, Simon Property Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Simon Property Group Inc. 1.9% 2.24% -8.75% -10.51% -5.62% -3.45%

Summary

Simon Property Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.