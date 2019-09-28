Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Ajo LP Raised Its Oge Energy (OGE) Position

Ajo Lp increased Oge Energy (OGE) stake by 111.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 30,195 shares as Oge Energy (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Ajo Lp holds 57,335 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 27,140 last quarter. Oge Energy now has $9.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 955,401 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Analysts expect Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. WPG’s profit would be $50.38M giving it 3.88 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Washington Prime Group Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 2.61M shares traded. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has declined 53.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WPG News: 12/03/2018 – Washington Prime, Sears Holdings Agree to Sale-Leaseback; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q Rev $180.3M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 14 Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE17; 17/05/2018 – Washington Prime Group Declares Dividend of 25c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 25/04/2018 – Washington Prime Group 1Q FFO 39c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC – WILL HAVE CONTROL OF THESE PROPERTIES FOR FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT; 09/04/2018 – Bankrupt store chain Bon-Ton gets acquisition offer; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO BUY FOUR SEARS STORES; 22/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Washington Prime Group, a retail REIT

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The company has market cap of $781.80 million. The Firm combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

More notable recent Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Washington Prime Group Inc.’s (NYSE:WPG) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SA Interview: The Bull Case For Battleground REIT Washington Prime Group With Marel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Washington Prime Group Is Severely Misunderstood – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Washington Prime Group Announces DeBartolo Commons at Southern Park Mall – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Prime Group Elevates the Dining Experience at Polaris Fashion Place – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OGE Energy declares $0.3875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen LLC; changes name to Frontier Power Plant – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Ajo Lp decreased Reinsurance Grp (NYSE:RGA) stake by 63,953 shares to 1.02 million valued at $159.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognizant Tech Sol (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 1.10 million shares and now owns 134,394 shares. First Hawaiian was reduced too.