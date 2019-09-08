Washington Federal (WAFD) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Stake by $3.36 Million; Guardian Investment Management Cut Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $457,758 as Stock Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Washington Federal (WAFD) by 47.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 119,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 133,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 253,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Washington Federal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 244,752 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

