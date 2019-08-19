Washington Federal (WAFD) Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Lowered Its Holding by $999,516; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lowered Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) as Stock Value Declined

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 35,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 253,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 289,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Washington Federal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 573,463 shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 970 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 3,479 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,341 shares. Rampart Inv Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cap Impact Advisors Ltd invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 3,311 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 17,217 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 21 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 193,739 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP invested in 0% or 70 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.11% or 419 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Management accumulated 0.12% or 5,910 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.73% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Dean accumulated 133,330 shares. Geode Ltd Llc reported 1.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Brown Advisory accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 876,323 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 190 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 110,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Smith Graham Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 0.01% or 12,668 shares. 2,855 were reported by Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 50,348 shares.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $52.40M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.