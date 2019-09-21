Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.55 N/A 2.57 14.24 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.76 N/A 2.67 10.34

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Federal Inc. and Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Timberland Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Washington Federal Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Washington Federal Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Timberland Bancorp Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. shares and 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc. shares. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.