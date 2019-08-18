Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s Financial Results Comparing With HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

This is a contrast between Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 32 5.06 N/A 2.57 14.24 HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.68 N/A 2.03 10.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Washington Federal Inc. and HMN Financial Inc. HMN Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Federal Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Washington Federal Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Washington Federal Inc. and HMN Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta means Washington Federal Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. HMN Financial Inc. has a 0.14 beta and it is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.7% of HMN Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95% HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HMN Financial Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats HMN Financial Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.