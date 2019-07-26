Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) Reaches $36.42 52-Week High; JOHN DAVID SPORTS PLC ORDINARY SHARES U (JDDSF) Shorts Lowered By 15.89%

The stock of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.88 target or 4.00% above today’s $36.42 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.89 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $37.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $115.68 million more. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 103,342 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

JOHN DAVID SPORTS PLC ORDINARY SHARES U (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) had a decrease of 15.89% in short interest. JDDSF’s SI was 1.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.89% from 1.99M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16779 days are for JOHN DAVID SPORTS PLC ORDINARY SHARES U (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)’s short sellers to cover JDDSF’s short positions. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Washington Federal, National Association that provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It has a 14.18 P/E ratio. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, consumer, and home equity loans.