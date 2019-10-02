Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 36 1.99 78.33M 2.57 14.24 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.00 1.17M -1.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Washington Federal Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 217,161,075.69% 10.3% 1.3% Carver Bancorp Inc. 37,555,370.10% -176.8% -1%

Volatility and Risk

Washington Federal Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Carver Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Washington Federal Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 15.2%. About 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95% Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc. was more bullish than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats Carver Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.